Philippine official: 100 bodies may still be in combat areas

In this photo taken by journalist Adam Harvey of his own X-ray clearly shows a bullet lodged near his neck after being shot while covering the Philippine military's assault on militants, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Marawi, Southern Philippines. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC, journalist Harvey was hit at the provincial capital building where government officials have been updating the media on the progress against the militants who've laid siege to Marawi since last month. Adam Harvey via AP)