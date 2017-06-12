World

June 12, 2017 7:19 PM

South Korean professor hurt by explosive device in office

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korean police say a university professor was being treated for injuries after opening a concealed explosive device brought to his office in Seoul.

An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Agency said Tuesday that the device was made with explosive powder, batteries and nails that were packed inside a vacuum bottle, and went off after the professor opened the bottle inside his office. The official didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

The official says the professor found the bottle inside a shopping bag that was hung on the door of his office, but police have yet to find the sender. The official says the professor had burns in his hands, chest and necks, but his injuries weren't considered life threatening.

