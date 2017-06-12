World

June 12, 2017 4:37 AM

Afghan official: US troops kill 3 civilians amid attack

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says U.S. troops opened fire after their convoy was attacked in eastern Nangarhar province, killing three civilians.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says a convoy was en route to a mission Sunday night when it was struck by a roadside bomb. Khogyani says the troops reacted by opening fire, killing a father and two sons.

Douglas High, a spokesman for the NATO mission in Afghanistan, confirmed that a convoy transporting U.S. and Afghan soldiers was struck by a roadside bomb and attacked with small arms fire.

High said in a statement that the soldiers returned fire in self-defense and there were no U.S. casualties.

"We have not received any official allegations of civilian casualties," High said.

