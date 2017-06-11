World

June 11, 2017 2:47 AM

Italy: Mayoral races test populists' support

The Associated Press
ROME

Italy's populist 5-Star Movement is looking to expand power in mayoral elections in some 1,000 towns and small cities across the country.

The anti-euro party hopes to build momentum with Sunday's vote, which comes ahead of national elections that must be called in less than a year.

Sunday's balloting will also test whether the Democratic Party, led by former Premier Matteo Renzi, can rebound locally after suffering stinging losses to the 5-Stars in Rome and Turin mayoral races a year ago.

Genoa and Palermo are the largest cities up for grabs Sunday.

The Democrats, senior partner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni's center-left coalition, are Parliament's largest party. The opposition 5-Stars are the second largest force in the legislature and aim to gain their first premiership in elections due by 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos