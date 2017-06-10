London police chief: Attack victims show city's diversity

Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Cressida Dick speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at New Scotland Yard, in London Saturday, June 10, 2017. The commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police says the nationalities of the eight victims in the terrorist attack on London Bridge tell a proud story of London’s unique makeup. “It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Cressida Dick told the Associated Press in an interview Saturday. Tim Ireland AP Photo