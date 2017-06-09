World

June 09, 2017 11:43 PM

Iran arrests 7 suspects for supporting Tehran attacks

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's authorities have arrested seven suspects for supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran.

State TV's website iribnews.com quotes Ahmad Fazelian, chief justice of Alborz province, west of Tehran, as saying: "These agents who were supporters of the two terrorist groups, and had full coordination with them, were arrested and they were delivered to Tehran's judicial and security authorities."

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for dual attacks Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

On Thursday, Iranian authorities said the assailants were Iranian nationals and they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attacks.

More than 40 people were wounded in the attack.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video

Nation & World Videos