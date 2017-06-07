US says Raqqa fight will 'accelerate' as IS loses in Iraq

FILE -- This March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows U.S. forces patrolling on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Manbij, in Aleppo province, Syria. U.S.-backed Syrian forces have launched their attack on the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa, in northern Syria, just as the jihadist group is making its last stand in Mosul in neighboring Iraq. Arab 24 network, via AP, File)