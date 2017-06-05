Chief of Moscow's Ukrainian library gets suspended sentence

Natalya Sharina, the director of a Ukrainian library, poses for the media in a court room, after the court has convicted her of inciting ethnic hatred to Russians and imposed a four-year suspended sentence, in Moscow, Russia, Monday June 5, 2017. Sharina was first detained in October 15 in the latest twist of the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in Ukraine's east. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo