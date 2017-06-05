Myanmar police arrest journalists over satirical story

Reporters of The Voice Daily work in their newsroom at its office in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, June 5, 2017. Police in Myanmar have arrested the newspaper's chief editor and a columnist for allegedly defaming the military by publishing an article mocking its role in the country's efforts to reach a peace agreement with fractious minority groups. A lawyer for The Voice Daily editor Kyaw Min Swe said Monday that the two were not released after being called in for questioning Friday over a lawsuit filed by the military under the country's Telecommunications Law. Thein Zaw AP Photo