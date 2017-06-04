Mexico ruling party has preliminary lead in key state vote

Alfredo Del Mazo, gubernatorial candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, stands with his wife Fernanda Castillo, right, and members of his team as he addresses the press to say polls show him leading, at the party's campaign hotel in Toluca, capital of Mexico state, Mexico, shortly after the close of polls, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Voters in Mexico's most populous state on Sunday could hand the ruling party a much-needed boost ahead of next year's presidential elections or a potentially devastating blow by throwing off its uninterrupted 88-year local rule. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo