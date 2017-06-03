A man carries a dog with a woman wearing a dressing gown after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and witnesses told of men with large knives stabbing passersby at nearby Borough Market.
A man carries a dog with a woman wearing a dressing gown after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and witnesses told of men with large knives stabbing passersby at nearby Borough Market. Matt Dunham AP Photo
June 03, 2017 10:30 PM

Terror attacks strike heart of London; 6 people killed

LONDON

Police specialists are collecting evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 30 others.

Prime Minister Theresa May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Witnesses say three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market.

More than 30 victims are being treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks "terrorist incidents." Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley says while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continues.

