Police respond to incident on London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians

Police have rushed to London Bridge in England after unconfirmed reports of a van hitting pedestrians and causing injuries began to circulate.
BBC News reports that the bridge has been closed as armed police gather. Witnesses told the BBC that a white van, traveling around 50 miles per hour, mounted the sidewalk and struck as many as six people.
CNN has also interviewed witnesses who gave a similar account. Reporters for Reuters and The Spectator in London have confirmed that there is a heavy police presence on the bridge now, with more than 10 police vehicles present.
The Telegraph has reported that a van injured as many as 15-20 people, according to witnesses, but these numbers are not confirmed.
The U.K. has already been reeling from the May 22 attack in Manchester at a Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.
This story is breaking and will be updated with more details.
