The Latest: Prince William meets Manchester blast responders

The Latest on the Manchester attack investigation (all times local):
1:30 p.m.
Prince William has met with police officers who responded the suicide bombing in Manchester, offering gratitude for the help of those first on the scene of the May 22 attack that killed 22.
The prince spoke with 47-year-old police constable Michael Buckley, who treated the wounded even as he frantically searched for his own child.
Buckley was off duty and waiting for his 15-year-old daughter Stephanie when the bomb exploded at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. Buckley says that the arena's foyer was a scene of "was absolute devastation."
Even as he tried to help, he "knew my daughter was in there somewhere."
He eventually met her in a hotel in the early hours of the morning. She had suffered a suffered concussion and some crush injuries.
12 p.m.
British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack have cordoned off an area around a car they believe may be significant to the investigation.
Police are hunting for clues about the movements of Salman Abedi, who detonated a backpack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last week.
Officers have put in place a 100-meter (100-yard) cordon around a car in southern Manchester. People were being evacuated from Ronald McDonald House as a precaution, but a local hospital remained working as usual.
The developments came Friday after police have released new security camera images of the Manchester bomber's last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.
11 a.m.
Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber's last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.
The images released Friday came as Salman Abedi's cousins acknowledged that they were traumatized by last week's attack at the Manchester Arena, where 22 people died. Isaac and Abz Forjani, who were arrested and released without charge, expressed shock at Abedi's actions.
Isaac Forjani told the BBC it's "not easy" being connected to "22 lost, innocent lives." He says "the fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life."
The developments came amid reports ticket scalpers were attempting to profit from the upcoming Ariana Grande concert to benefit victims.
