FILE - A Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto attending a session of the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia. Finland's president has announced he will seek re-election next year for another six-year term as the Nordic country's head of state. Niinisto said in a televised statement Monday, May 29, 2017, that he will run as an independent candidate in the January election. Pool photo via AP, File Sergei Karpukhin

World

May 29, 2017 5:37 AM

Finland's president to seek re-election in 2018

The Associated Press
HELSINKI

Finland's president has announced he will seek re-election next year for another six-year term as the Nordic country's head of state.

Sauli Niinisto said in Monday's televised statement that he will run as an independent candidate in the January election.

He took office in 2012 as Finland's 12th president and has consistently ranked high in approval ratings, with citizens being particularly happy on his handling of the nation's foreign policy — a key task of his position.

Niinisto is a 68-year-old former finance and justice minister, and the former chairman of the conservative National Coalition Party.

He's a lawyer who has also served as a lawmaker, and a banker with the European Investment Bank.

Finland's head of state can serve a maximum of two six-year terms.

