Handshake showdown with Trump was meant to send a message, French president says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water Pause 1:53 Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home 1:12 Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham? 2:21 Highlights from the 2017 Blossomtime Parade 3:27 Hit and run victim's mom: "Most people would have turned around and seen what they hit." 1:11 What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title? 1:10 See what's cooking at Caldron Broths in Bellingham 1:21 The history behind Memorial Day 1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP

Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP