FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. Trump hasn’t done a lot of public speaking during his big trip abroad. But the president’s body language and that of those around him has spoken volumes.
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. Trump hasn’t done a lot of public speaking during his big trip abroad. But the president’s body language and that of those around him has spoken volumes. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. Trump hasn’t done a lot of public speaking during his big trip abroad. But the president’s body language and that of those around him has spoken volumes. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

World

May 28, 2017 5:15 AM

Macron says Trump handshake was 'moment of truth'

The Associated Press
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron says his now famous white-knuckle handshake showdown with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump was "a moment of truth" — designed to show that he's no pushover.

Macron told a Sunday newspaper in France that "my handshake with him, it wasn't innocent."

Macron added: "One must show that you won't make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either."

Macron's office confirmed to The Associated Press the veracity of the president's comments in Le Journal du Dimanche.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men's jaws seemed to clench.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos