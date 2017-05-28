A man covers the blood stains of victims on the road leads to St. Samuel, the Confessor monastery in Maghagha, about 220 kilometers
A man covers the blood stains of victims on the road leads to St. Samuel, the Confessor monastery in Maghagha, about 220 kilometers 140 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Masked gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least 28 people, and Egypt responded by launching airstrikes against what it said were militant training bases in Libya.
May 28, 2017 3:28 AM

Pope says Egyptian Copts killed by IS were 'martyrs'

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

For the second day in a row, Pope Francis has expressed his solidarity with Egypt's Coptic Christians following an attack on a bus carrying Coptic pilgrims to a remote desert monastery.

Francis led thousands of people in prayer Sunday for the victims, who Francis said were killed in "another act of ferocious violence" after having refused to renounce their Christian faith.

Speaking from his studio window over St. Peter's Square, Francis said: "May the Lord welcome these courageous witnesses, these martyrs, in his peace and convert the hearts of the violent ones."

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, which killed 29 people.

On Saturday during a visit to Genoa, Francis prayed for the victims and lamented that there were more martyrs today than in early Christian times.

