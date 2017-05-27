Sri Lanka mudslide, flood deaths rise to 126; 97 missing

A Sri Lankan man rows a makeshift raft on a flooded road in Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka’s military said Saturday that it is doubtful there could be any survivors two days after torrents of mud triggered by heavy rain covered homes in southern and western parts of the country.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan army soldiers evacuate flood victims stranded at Agalawatte in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka’s military said Saturday that it is doubtful there could be any survivors two days after torrents of mud triggered by heavy rain covered homes in southern and western parts of the country.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks and villagers travel in a makeshift raft in a flooded area at Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan soldiers evacuate flood victims while also carrying relief material, at a flooded area in Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
A Sri Lankan man removes belongings from his submerged house at Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan flood victims carry relief materials at Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Stranded Sri Lankan flood victims waits to be evacuated at Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan flood victims move to safer areas at Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan flood victims carry relief materials at a flooded area in Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan flood victims carry an elderly woman as she is evacuated from a flood-hit area in Wehangalla village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
Sri Lankan flood victims move to safer areas at Agalawatte in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka’s military said Saturday that it is doubtful there could be any survivors two days after torrents of mud triggered by heavy rain covered homes in southern and western parts of the country.
Eranga Jayawardena
AP Photo
