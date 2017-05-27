S. Korea confirms fishing crew's safety after hijack scare

FILE - In this March 3, 2009 file photo, South Korean navy sailors salute in front of the destroyer "Great King Munmu," which will be sent to pirate-infested Somali water, during a launching ceremony to dispatch South Korean troops to Somali waters at a port in Busan, South Korea. South Korea's military has dispatched Saturday, May 27, 2017, a naval unit in waters off Somalia after pirates reportedly hijacked a South Korean fishing vessel. Yonhap via AP, File Oh Soo-hee