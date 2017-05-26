Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed dozens and left many more missing on Friday.
Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed dozens and left many more missing on Friday. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo
Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed dozens and left many more missing on Friday. Eranga Jayawardena AP Photo

World

May 26, 2017 9:54 PM

Sri Lanka confirms 100 dead in mudslides; 99 missing

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI Associated Press
AGALAWATTE, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's government says the death toll from Friday's floods and mudslides has risen to 100 with 99 others missing, as security forces and residents stepped up search and rescue operations.

The Disaster Management Center says more than 2,900 people have been displaced.

The military used large armored vehicles and boats to transport people to safe areas. Residents say there are more people trapped in interior villages where boats have been unable to reach.

At an intersection close to Agalawatte, 98 kilometers (60 miles) south of capital Colombo, four bodies in coffins were kept in a house, awaiting boats to be taken to a temple where displaced people have taken refuge.

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon in Sri Lanka.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing
Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

View More Video

Nation & World Videos