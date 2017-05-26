World

May 26, 2017 2:36 AM

German police arrest suspected Islamic extremist

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Police in western Germany have arrested a suspected Islamic extremist who they believe may have been planning an attack.

The 32-year-old man, a German who was believed to have converted to Islam and become radicalized, was arrested Thursday evening in Essen. Hs name wasn't released in line with German privacy rules.

Police said that there was "no evidence of a concrete danger of an attack." They gave no details on a possible target.

They said Friday that he was already known to authorities for petty crime and because of his suspected radicalization.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos