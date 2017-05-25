U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, third from the left, stands with Greek and Turkish Cypriots as they hold banners during a demonstration at the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Eide says he's working to get the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to agree by the end of this week on holding a final summit that'll aim to conclude an overall reunification deal.
U.N. Special Advisor of the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide, third from the left, stands with Greek and Turkish Cypriots as they hold banners during a demonstration at the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Eide says he's working to get the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus to agree by the end of this week on holding a final summit that'll aim to conclude an overall reunification deal. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

World

May 25, 2017 5:31 AM

UN envoy: Cyprus leaders still 'far apart' on peace summit

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A United Nations envoy says the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are still "far apart" on holding a final peace summit next month that would aim for an overall deal reunifying the island as a federation.

Espen Barth Eide said Thursday after a second day of meeting separately with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that getting them to agree on a summit is "proving to be very difficult."

Eide says it is "almost getting more complicated" the deeper that discussions go into the details of how to structure a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Eide said he will continue to meet with the leaders, who want talks to continue.

Post-reunification security arrangements that involve "guarantors" Greece, Turkey and Britain remain a key hurdle.

