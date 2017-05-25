FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after making a joint statement in Jerusalem. Netanyahu had a strained relationship with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama. But he appeared to have an easy rapport with Trump, with the two men repeatedly embracing and professing their deep friendship.
FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after making a joint statement in Jerusalem. Netanyahu had a strained relationship with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama. But he appeared to have an easy rapport with Trump, with the two men repeatedly embracing and professing their deep friendship. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after making a joint statement in Jerusalem. Netanyahu had a strained relationship with Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama. But he appeared to have an easy rapport with Trump, with the two men repeatedly embracing and professing their deep friendship. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

World

May 25, 2017 4:16 AM

Israeli police: US tycoon questioned in Netanyahu probe

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israeli police say U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has been questioned as part of a corruption probe involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Adelson is a Netanyahu confidante and owns a free pro-government daily, Israel Hayom.

The investigation is looking into allegations that Netanyahu attempted to garner positive coverage in other major Israeli papers, in exchange for an allegedly promised reduction in circulation of Adelson's daily.

Adelson's wife was also expected to be questioned by police.

Israeli media say Adelson, whose visit to Israel coincided with that of U.S. President Donald Trump, consented to the questioning on Thursday only after being assured that he's not suspected of any wrongdoing.

The billionaire could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police have questioned Netanyahu several times. The prime minister denies all accusations.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos