Soldiers try to restore order in besieged Philippine city

Residents flee three days after Muslim militants lay siege in Marawi city in southern Philippines Thursday, May 25, 2017. Army tanks packed with soldiers rolled into the southern Philippine city Thursday as gunfire and explosions rang out after militants linked to the Islamic State group torched buildings, seized more than a dozen Catholic hostages and raised the black flag of ISIS. Thousands of people were fleeing the city Thursday, jamming their belongings into cars. Bullit Marquez AP Photo