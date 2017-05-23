Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
May 23, 2017 11:36 PM

The Latest: Hostages taken at church in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines

The Latest on the siege of a Philippine city that led President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the south (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Philippine Roman Catholic church leader says a priest and several churchgoers have been taken hostage from a cathedral by gunmen in a southern city.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, and another church official said Wednesday that gunmen forced their way into a cathedral in Marawi city and seized the Rev. Chito Suganob and more than a dozen churchgoers and staff as fighting raged between government troops and Muslim militants.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law in the south because of the militants' siege on the city. He was returning home from a trip to Moscow to deal with the crisis.

