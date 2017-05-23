World

May 23, 2017

Qatar says state news website hacked, fake article published

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Qatar says hackers broke into the website of its state-run news agency and published a fake story quoting the country's ruling emir.

The hack happened early Wednesday morning and the website of the Qatar News Agency wasn't immediately accessible.

The fake article claimed the small, gas-rich nation had ordered its ambassadors from Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates withdrawn over "tension" with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The fake article also quoted Qatar emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling Iran an "Islamic power" and saying Qatar's relations with Israel were "good."

A statement from Sheikh Saif Bin Ahmed Al Thani, the director of the Qatar's government communications office, said an investigation was ongoing. He said Qatar "will hold all those committed accountable."

