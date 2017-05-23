World

May 23, 2017 2:33 AM

Virgin Atlantic flight from Dubai to London evacuated

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Virgin Atlantic says a flight from Dubai to London was evacuated over a security threat.

Virgin said in a statement Tuesday that passengers onboard Flight No. VS401 at Dubai International Airport "have temporarily disembarked the aircraft for additional security checks."

Virgin says that "this is purely as a precautionary measure as the safety of our customers and crew is our No. 1 priority."

It called the threat against the Airbus A330 as "non-credible," without elaborating.

Dubai International Airport said the flight underwent additional security checks in "close cooperation with Dubai police and the airline." It said the plane should take off at 1:45 p.m.

The security incident comes after an explosion struck a concert Monday night in Manchester, England, killing 22 people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing
Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

View More Video

Nation & World Videos