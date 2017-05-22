People gather in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok Monday, May 22, 2017. The deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police said investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene Monday.
People gather in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok Monday, May 22, 2017. The deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police said investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene Monday. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo
People gather in front of the entrance of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok Monday, May 22, 2017. The deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police said investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene Monday. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo

World

May 22, 2017 12:41 AM

Police: Bomb at Thai hospital wounds more than 20 people

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA Associated Press
BANGKOK

A bomb exploded at a hospital in Bangkok on Monday, wounding more than 20 people on the third anniversary of a military coup.

Investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene of the blast at Phramongkutklao Hospital, said Pol. Gen. Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police.

The blast radius was 2 to 3 meters (up to 9 feet), he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast or if it was connected to the anniversary of the coup in 2014 that replaced Thailand's elected government with a military junta.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos