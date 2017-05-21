Bahrain gives Shiite cleric 1-year suspended sentence

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2014 file photo, Sheik Isa Qassim, Bahrain's top Shiite Muslim cleric, left, smiles during a gathering of Shiite clerics at a mosque in Manama, Bahrain. Bahrain gave the prominent Shiite cleric a 1-year suspended prison sentence on Sunday, May 21, 2017, and seized assets belonging to him and his ministry. Qassim had faced money laundering charges and allegations he fueled extremism amid a major crackdown on dissent in the Sunni-ruled kingdom of Bahrain. Prosecutors announced the court sentence Sunday for Qassim, who was stripped of his citizenship in June. Hasan Jamali, File AP Photo