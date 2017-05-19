World

May 19, 2017 9:39 PM

Police: 15 wounded in grenade attacks in northwest Pakistan

The Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Pakistani police say assailants in a series of attacks have thrown grenades at a school and four homes in a northwestern town, wounding 15 people before fleeing.

Police official Zaman Khan says Saturday's attacks took place in the town of Shabqadar, which is located near Mohmand tribal agency. He says police have launched a hunt for those responsible.

Khan says no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which caused panic among residents.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants, has claimed previous bomb attacks in the region in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where Pakistan's army has been fighting militants for the past several years.

The latest attacks came days after the military said it has eliminated terrorism.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cat fight ends with water landing

Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing
Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

View More Video

Nation & World Videos