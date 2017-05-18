Ancient ornamental stud stolen from Pompeii; site closed

A forensic officer inspects the point where an ancient ornamental bronze stud was stolen from the exhibit "Pompeii and the Greeks" at the archaeological site of Pompeii, near Naples, southern Italy, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Officials said that the 6th Century stud, one of four that decorated a reproduction of an ancient door, was protected by a plexiglass panel. ANSA via AP Circo Fusco