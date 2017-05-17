Nigeria: Too soon to close camps for Boko Haram's displaced

FILE- This Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 file photo shows a general view of one of the biggest camp for people displaced by Islamist Extremist in Maiduguri, Nigeria. Camps for thousands of people displaced by Boko Haram will have to stay open beyond the end of this month as Nigeria's military continues to fight the extremists in so-called liberated areas, officials say. The governor of the northern state of Borno, Kashim Shettima, told reporters on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that it is not yet safe to return people to their homes in many places across the region. Sunday Alamba, File AP Photo