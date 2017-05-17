Puerto Rico militant being freed from custody after 36 years

CORRECTS FIRST NAME FROM JOSE TO OSCAR - In this July 25, 1981 file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is driven to jail after his trial where he was convicted of seditious conspiracy in Chicago. Lopez Rivera, a Puerto Rican nationalist who was the last of his group serving time for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the U.S. territory, will be released from prison on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to the cheers of his supporters and the dismay of the victims of violence. Chicago Tribune via AP, File)