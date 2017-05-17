CORRECTS FIRST NAME FROM JOSE TO OSCAR - In this July 25, 1981 file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is driven to jail after his trial where he was convicted of seditious conspiracy in Chicago. Lopez Rivera, a Puerto Rican nationalist who was the last of his group serving time for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the U.S. territory, will be released from prison on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to the cheers of his supporters and the dismay of the victims of violence.
CORRECTS FIRST NAME FROM JOSE TO OSCAR - In this July 25, 1981 file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is driven to jail after his trial where he was convicted of seditious conspiracy in Chicago. Lopez Rivera, a Puerto Rican nationalist who was the last of his group serving time for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the U.S. territory, will be released from prison on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to the cheers of his supporters and the dismay of the victims of violence. Chicago Tribune via AP, File)
CORRECTS FIRST NAME FROM JOSE TO OSCAR - In this July 25, 1981 file photo, Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera is driven to jail after his trial where he was convicted of seditious conspiracy in Chicago. Lopez Rivera, a Puerto Rican nationalist who was the last of his group serving time for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the U.S. territory, will be released from prison on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, to the cheers of his supporters and the dismay of the victims of violence. Chicago Tribune via AP, File)

World

May 17, 2017 5:07 AM

Puerto Rico militant being freed from custody after 36 years

By CARLOS RIVERA GIUSTI and DAVID McFADDEN Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera has been freed from house arrest after decades in custody in a case that transformed him into a martyr with supporters but outraged those who lost loved ones in a string of deadly bombings.

Lopez was considered a top leader of Puerto Rican militant group that said it was responsible for more than 100 bombings in several U.S. cities and Puerto Rico during the 1970s and early 1980s. The attacks killed six people and wounded scores.

He wasn't convicted of any role in the bombings. But those who lost loved ones hold him responsible.

The 74-year-old was cheered early Wednesday by a small crowd waving Puerto Rican flags outside his daughter's home.

Thousands are expected to join a street celebration later in the day.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos