May 16, 2017 5:33 AM

Poland investigates death of young Polish woman in Egypt

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prosecutors say they are pursuing murder suspicions in the mysterious death of a young Polish woman vacationing in Egypt.

The April 30 death of 27-year-old Magdalena Zuk has shocked the nation, which has seen footage of her struggling against men in a hospital corridor and her terrified pleas over the phone to her boyfriend to take her home.

Head of the investigating team Ewa Weglarowicz-Makowska told a news conference Tuesday they are pursuing suspicions of murder. Other scenarios include a nervous breakdown or human trafficking. Details from an autopsy performed in Egypt are expected soon.

Zuk flew alone to the Marsa Alam resort but showed signs of distress. Taken to a hospital, she jumped from the window, sustaining injuries. She died hours later at another hospital.

