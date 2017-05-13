World

May 13, 2017 12:59 AM

2 killed as India, Pakistan troops trade fire in Kashmir

The Associated Press
SRINAGAR, India

The Indian army says two civilians have been killed and three wounded in Indian-controlled Kashmir as Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire in the disputed Himalayan region.

Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta says Pakistani soldiers started shelling and firing at Indian military posts on Saturday morning in the Nowshera sector along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the region between India and Pakistan.

Mehta says Indian troops returned fire and the gunbattle was still underway Saturday afternoon. There is no immediate comment from Pakistan.

According to civilian administrator Shahid Iqbal, the dead include a 13-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man.

Iqbal says that more than 1,500 people in about 15 villages are trapped in their homes, which are in the direct line of fire.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cat fight ends with water landing

Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing
Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

View More Video

Nation & World Videos