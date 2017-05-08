World

May 08, 2017 11:34 PM

China official lauds Macau security law in hint to Hong Kong

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

China's No. 3 official has lauded Macau's anti-subversion legislation during a visit to the city in a message that appeared aimed at nearby Hong Kong. Similar proposed legislation there has stalled because of opposition from pro-democracy supporters.

Zhang Dejiang made the comments Tuesday to local officials and business leaders in the former Portuguese colony, which has been a special Chinese administrative region since 1999.

Zhang said he was pleased with Macau's efforts in making national security a priority after Beijing took control under a system known as "one country, two systems."

Macau's government enacted its anti-subversion legislation in 2009.

Pro-democracy activists and lawmakers have objected to Hong Kong's version of the legislation because of fears Beijing would use it to suppress dissent in the semiautonomous Chinese region.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos