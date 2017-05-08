World

May 08, 2017 5:41 PM

The Latest: SKorean liberal candidate expresses confidence

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the presidential election in South Korea (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Liberal candidate Moon Jae-in has expressed confidence of winning office as South Koreans vote for a new president.

He cast his vote in Seoul on Tuesday and told reporters later, "I gave all my body and soul (to the election) to the very end."

Moon was favored in opinion surveys after the huge corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's ousting complicated politics for the conservatives.

The 64-year-old Moon thanked people who stood with him to bring change. He said he and his party "invested all our efforts with a sense of desperation, but we also felt a great desire by people to build a country we can be proud of again."

Park is jailed awaiting trial later this month on bribery, extortion and other corruption charges.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos