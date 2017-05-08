World

May 08, 2017 5:40 AM

Hungary's president urges civility in political discourse

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Hungary's president says rapidly deteriorating public discourse risks demolishing the country's achievements since the 1990 return to democracy.

President Janos Ader, speaking Monday after his induction ceremony in Parliament, says politicians should not follow the example of tabloid publications and involve each other's families and sexual or religious identities in their disputes.

Ader, re-elected in March by lawmakers to a second five-year term, has himself been the target of pointed, sometimes crude criticism because of his decision to not challenge recent amendments to the law on higher education which could force Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros in 1991, to leave Budapest.

The opposition Socialist Party did not attend Ader's induction, saying he failed to live up to his office's stated principle to represent all Hungarians.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos