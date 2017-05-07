World

May 07, 2017 7:37 AM

'Crazy' jet ski driving suspected in 2 deaths in Copenhagen

The Associated Press
HELSINKI

Danish police say they suspect reckless driving by jet skiers in a Copenhagen harbor caused them to crash into a small boat, killing two people.

Copenhagen police said in a statement they went to check out reports Saturday evening about "crazy jet skiing" in the harbor and have detained eight people suspected of being involved.

Copenhagen Police spokesman Jens Jespersen declined Sunday to give details about the fatal collision.

Regional media identified the two victims as American women. The police statement identified them only as "visitors." No further details were immediately available.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cat fight ends with water landing

Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing
Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

View More Video

Nation & World Videos