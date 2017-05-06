Protesters march in Venezuela, destroy Chavez statue

Anti-government protesters raise their hands during a women march against repression and calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Weeks of violent protests asking for Maduro's ouster have lefts dozens of people dead.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government wearing a Wayuu Indians dress kneels in front of riot police blocking a women march from reaching the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Women raise their hands with the words "No more repression" written on the palms during a march in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of near-daily violent protests calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Lilian Tintori, front fourth from right, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, leads a sit-in blocking the Franciso Fajardo highway after a women march against repression was blocked from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters block the Franciso Fajardo highway after a women's march against repression was blocked from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester hold a sign reading in Spanish: "Free Venezuela", during a women's march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester takes part in a women's march against repression that was blocked from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester raises flowers during a women march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repressing and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent protests calling on President Nicolas Maduro's ouster.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A demonstrator stands in front of policewomen blocking an opposition march from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of near-daily violent protests calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, left, and opposition leader Henrique Capriles, talk during a women's march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters taunt riot police standing behind iron barriers set up along a highway to block a women's march against repression from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester holds a sign with a photo of President Nicolas Maduro and a message that reads in Spanish: "Out! Dictator, Foreigner, Communist" during a women's march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters stage a sit-in blocking the Franciso Fajardo highway during a women's march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A nun stands before a cordon of Bolivarian National Guard blocking passage to an opposition women's march, on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down. in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, left, and Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's march against repression that was blocked from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Riot police stand on guard as anti-government protesters block a highway during a women's march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters block a highway after a women's march against repression was blocked from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester challenges riot police blocking a women march from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Thousands of women wearing white and carrying flowers marched to ask for a stop of repression and to pay tribute to those who were killed in weeks of violent demonstrations calling on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester covers her mouth with a zipper during a women's march against repression in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Women wearing white shirts protested Venezuela's socialist government in an event the opposition billed as a "women's march against repression."
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Comments