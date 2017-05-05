World

May 05, 2017 11:20 PM

Pakistan dispatches supplies to southwest border villages

The Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan

Officials say Pakistan has dispatched truckloads of relief supplies to villages along the southwest border with Afghanistan where 11 people were killed in fighting between the two countries that prompted Pakistan to close a border crossing.

Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor at Chaman hospital, said Saturday that some persons wounded in the skirmishes a day earlier are still traumatized. About 50 Pakistanis were wounded when Afghanistan allegedly fired across the border on census workers and troops escorting them.

Kabul reported six deaths on the Afghan side.

Pakistan is holding a nationwide census, which reignited a centuries-old border dispute between Islamabad and Kabul at the boundary, known as the Durand Line, which runs through some villages.

