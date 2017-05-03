World

May 03, 2017 7:04 PM

Wife of jailed Venezuela opposition leader seeks info on him

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is heading to a military hospital after an unconfirmed report on social media that her husband was taken there with a medical emergency.

Lilian Tintori's tweet Wednesday night doesn't provide any information about Lopez's condition or even whether he is at the hospital.

Earlier, one of Venezuela's most-prominent journalists tweeted that Lopez was taken from the Ramo Verde military jail outside Caracas to the hospital without vital signs.

The Associated Press has been unable to confirm the report in repeated messages left with people close to Lopez.

Venezuelan ruling party leader Diosdado Cabello says nothing has happened to Lopez, who he calls the "Monster of Ramo Verde." Cabello accuses the opposition of trying to stage a "show."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Nation & World Videos