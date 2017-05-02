‘I’ll kill you!’ Drunk airline passenger charged with choking an employee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots Pause 1:07 How will Canada legalization effect Washington pot sales? 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 0:40 A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 0:31 Police say Ferndale son killed father, dug grave in backyard 1:23 American passenger arrested after fight on flight from Japan 3:54 Opening the door on a conversation about mental illness 1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team 1:27 Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful