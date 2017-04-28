World

April 28, 2017 12:21 AM

Woman dies after Stockholm truck attack; death toll now 5

The Associated Press
STOCKHOLM

Swedish authorities say a woman in her 60s injured in the April 7 truck attack in Stockholm has died, raising the death toll to five.

In a statement Friday, the Stockholm police said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, had been hospitalized in southern Sweden.

A 39-year-old Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, has pleaded guilty to a terrorist crime for ramming the truck into a crowd on a main pedestrian shopping street in the Swedish capital. Police have not disclosed a motive for the attack and no extremist group has claimed responsibility for it.

Akilov's Swedish residency application was rejected last year but police said there was nothing to indicate he might plan an attack.

