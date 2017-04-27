World

April 27, 2017 9:37 PM

The Latest: Philippines investigates secret police jail

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

The Latest on drug violence in the Philippines (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Philippine police are investigating a station chief after the country's Commission on Human Rights discovered a secret jail cell inside the station where a dozen detainees complained they were being held for extortion.

The commission's representatives on Thursday led reporters to the dark, cramped passage that was hidden behind a bookshelf. The station's commander Superintendent Robert Domingo denied allegations of torture and extortion and said the cell was used because the main lockup facility was overcrowded with drug suspects.

Domingo and the station's drug enforcement unit were relieved Friday.

Human Rights Watch says the finding was the latest abuse linked to President Rodrigo Duterte's war on illegal drugs, which has left thousands dead since last year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos