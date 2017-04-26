World

April 26, 2017 2:06 AM

Strike forces South African Airways to cancel some flights

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South African Airways says it is experiencing some domestic flight delays and cancellations because of a strike by some cabin crew.

The airline said Wednesday that it doesn't have enough crewmembers to operate all its flights and that it is considering options for passengers affected by cancellations.

Striking members of a labor union, the South African Cabin Crew Association, say they should get more money for meals when working outside South Africa.

Managers of O. R. Tambo International Airport, the main international airport in Johannesburg, say they are monitoring the strike and that they have contingency plans to deal with any disruption.

