April 26, 2017 1:02 AM

10 arrested in probe of Paris attacks

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Paris prosecutors' office has announced 10 arrests in an investigation of suspected suppliers of weapons to one of three attackers who killed 17 people at Charlie Hebdo magazine and a kosher store in January 2015.

The prosecutors' office says arrests started Monday, with more on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with 10 people in custody so far.

The arrests are targeting people suspected of involvement in supplying to weapons to Amedy Coulibaly. He killed four people in a hostage-taking at the Hypercacher market in eastern Paris and a policewoman in another incident before dying in a shootout with police.

Coulibaly was an accomplice of brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi who shot and killed 12 at Charlie Hebdo's Paris office and also were killed in a shootout.

