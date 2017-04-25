World

April 25, 2017 6:37 AM

Lawmaker in Hungary's ruling party indicted for corruption

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Prosecutors in Hungary say they have indicted a lawmaker from the ruling Fidesz party and six others for attempting to embezzle public funds.

Chief Prosecutor Imre Keresztes said Tuesday that charges against Roland Mengyi and his accomplices stem from their participation in a failed scheme which created fake social cooperatives and applied for nearly 500 million forints ($1.7 million) in European Union funds distributed by Hungary.

His role allegedly was to rig the call for tenders to favor his accomplices.

Mengyi is also facing charges of abusing his official powers for profiteering. If convicted, he could be sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison.

Opposition parties called for Mengyi's resignation from parliament, which lifted his immunity in September at the request of Prosecutor General Peter Polt.

