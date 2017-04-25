World

April 25, 2017 12:27 AM

Australian prime minister looking forward to meeting Trump

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's prime minister says he is looking forward to meeting face-to-face soon with President Donald Trump three months after the pair's heated telephone conversation over an Obama-era refugee deal.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was speaking to reporters at the al-Minhad air base in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday after meeting in Afghanistan with Defense Secretary James Mattis and greeting Australian troops in the Middle East ahead of Veterans' Day commemorations.

Turnbull met in Sydney at the weekend with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, whose visit was intended to smooth over any lingering hard feelings after the prime minister's contentious phone call to Trump on Jan. 28 over a refugee resettlement deal struck by the previous Obama administration.

Turnbull said on Tuesday he will announce his Trump visit "very shortly."

