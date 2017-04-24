Siren wails as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day

People visit Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 23, 2017. Israel is marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day beginning at sunset Sunday.
Oded Balilty
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
People stand still on the Mediterranean Sea beachfront as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Netanya, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is holding its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Surfers stand still on the Mediterranean Sea beachfront as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Netanya, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is holding its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
People stand still on the Mediterranean Sea beachfront as a two-minute siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Netanya, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is holding its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
Ariel Schalit
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
Israelis stand still next to their cars as a siren sounds in memory of victims of the Holocaust, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel has come to a standstill as people stopped in their tracks for a two-minute siren that wailed across the country in remembrance of the Holocaust's 6 million Jewish victims.
Sebastian Scheiner
AP Photo
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
Holocaust survivor Larisa Feigin, 91, stands still during a two-minute siren in memory of victims of the Holocaust, at her apartment in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017. Feigin escaped from Belarus on 1941 and walked for two and a half month to Russia and emigrated to Israel on 1990. Israel is holding its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
Oded Balilty
AP Photo
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, President Reuven Rivlin, second left, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, second right, and his wife, Eveline Steinberger-Kern, stand during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
World War II veterans lay a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
A woman lays a flower at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial on remembrance day, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is marking its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.
Dan Balilty
AP Photo
Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, left, and his wife, Eveline Steinberger-Kern, second right attends a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
People walk past Auschwitz train wagon during a remembrance day in Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017. Israel is marking its annual Holocaust remembrance day in memory of the 6 million Jews systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.
Dan Balilty
AP Photo
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin lays a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
World War II veterans lay a wreath during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Amir Cohen
Comments